Colombian FARC rebel leader Alfonso Cano was killed in combat in a severe blow to Latin America's longest-running insurgency, the defence ministry said on Friday.

Cano, who took over the FARC leadership when its founder died in 2008, had avoided an intense military campaign against him.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, is at its weakest in decades following the deaths of several top commanders and a string of desertions prompted by government bounties and improved military intelligence.

Aided by billions of dollars in U.S. support, Colombia's government has taken the fight to the FARC but the rebels remain a potent force in some areas, helped in part by their involvement in the drug trade and alliances with other armed groups.

Following are some facts about the FARC:

* Listed as a terrorist organisation by U.S. and European officials, the group was set up in 1964 as a communist-inspired peasant army fighting to reduce the gulf that still divides rich and poor in the South American country.

* The FARC was once a powerful force with more than 17,000 fighters capable of planting bombs in cities and kidnapping almost at will. It controlled large parts of the country.

* Former President Alvaro Uribe's U.S.-backed security drive weakened the rebels, sending them back into remote hide-outs. The rebels now number around 8,000 fighters.

* The FARC remains a force in some rural areas, mainly in southern jungles where the rebels have held hostages in secret camps for as long as a decade.

* The FARC said in 2008 its top commander and founder, Manuel "Sureshot" Marulanda, died of a heart attack. Second-in-command Raul Reyes was killed in a bombing raid on his camp inside Ecuador the same year and another top commander was betrayed and shot by his bodyguard shortly afterward.

* In September 2010, a top rebel military commander, Mono Jojoy, was killed in a bombing raid and ground assault on his camp.

* The FARC has used Colombia's cocaine trade to fund its operations. The conflict has been reduced in many regions to turf battles over cocaine-producing land involving the FARC, outlawed paramilitaries and other drug smuggling gangs. In some areas the FARC forms alliances with other armed groups.

