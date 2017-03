HAVANA Colombia's government and leftist FARC rebels on Wednesday announced a breakthrough agreement in peace talks that will establish special tribunals to try former combatants for crimes committed in Latin America's longest war.

The two sides also announced the formation of a truth commission, a deal on reparations for war victims and an amnesty for combatants except those who committed war crimes, according to a joint statement read in Cuba, site of three-year peace talks.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Chris Reese)