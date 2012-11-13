Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (C) speaks during a televised national conference at the presidential palace in Bogota September 5, 2012. Santos announced the team of negotiators (L to R): Elena Ambrosi, Lucia Jaramillo, Frank Pearl, Sergio Jaramillo, President... REUTERS/Javier Casella/Presidency/Handout

BOGOTA Peace talks between Colombia's government and FARC rebels scheduled to start in Cuba this week will be delayed until Monday so negotiators can work on "technical" details, both sides said.

The discussions, which had been set to begin on Thursday, are the latest attempt to resolve a five-decade war that has left thousands dead and millions more displaced since the founding of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

Negotiations promise to be complicated, with points on the agenda that will almost certainly cause roadblocks and heated discussion. The five-point agenda kicks off with analysis of rural development.

"Delegates of the national government and the FARC agreed to continue technical meetings to finalize details of mechanisms for citizen participation," said a joint statement sent by the president's office on Tuesday.

"On Monday the 19th in Havana, Cuba, the negotiators will start discussion on the agreed agenda."

Civil society groups have called for the inclusion of other parties in addition to the two warring sides and mediators. Past negotiations have been bogged down by participation of a range of actors pushing different agendas.

President Juan Manuel Santos, who was travelling to Portugal, said that the success of the talks depended on the FARC.

"We hope that good will is demonstrated at the negotiating table," Santos said as he arrived in Lisbon for a state visit.

"If there is good will there will be agreements, and if there is no good will, well ,there'll be no accord."

Santos, who may run for re-election in 2014, says the government wants to reach a deal in a matter of months, not years, while the FARC says it will sit at the table as long as necessary.

"It is clear that both sides have a long way to go in order to seek common ground," Heather Berkman, an analyst with Eurasia Group, wrote in a note to clients this week.

"We see current negotiations as broadly moving in the right direction and still expect the government and FARC to hash out an agreement in 2013."

(Reporting by Helen Murphy, Editing by Jackie Frank)