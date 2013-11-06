BOGOTA Colombia's government and Marxist FARC rebels will announce on Wednesday a partial agreement on the guerrillas' future in politics, one of the thorniest issues in peace talks in Cuba, an official source said.

The FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, has been fighting the government in a jungle and urban conflict that has killed more than 200,000 people since it began almost five decades ago as a peasant movement seeking land reform.

Like other Latin American guerrilla groups, the FARC aspires to become a political party if a peace deal is signed.

An official announcement of an agreement on the group's potential political future is to be made at 11:00 a.m. Colombian time (1600 GMT), said the source from Colombia's government-appointed High Commission for Peace.

President Juan Manuel Santos, facing a barrage of opposition criticism for negotiating with the rebels, wants to show progress in the talks that have dragged on for a year, yielding only incomplete agreement on the first of a five-point agenda.

The center-right Santos has seen his approval ratings slump in the last few months, partly due to the perception that he has offered too many concessions to the rebels in return for little.

Only partial accord has been reached on land reform from an agenda that also includes reparation to the FARC's victims, tackling Colombia's drug trade, and an end to fighting.

If confirmed, Wednesday's development will likely lift Santos' popularity and provide momentum should he decide by the November 25 deadline to seek a second presidential term. Many believe a second term hinges on progress at the negotiating table.

The two sides are unlikely to reveal many details of the agreement, but Colombians will be looking for clues on how much government negotiators have offered the rebels and how they will pay for their crimes. Many will be unwilling to accept FARC leaders being given seats in congress - as the rebels have demanded - without first receiving jail terms and then passing through the electoral process.

While most Colombians are desperate to see an end to the war, initial euphoria over negotiations has worn off as many doubt talks will soon reach a successful end.

Opposition leaders like former President Alvaro Uribe are furious that the FARC has tried to dictate government policy while it continues to bomb economic infrastructure and kill civilians and military personnel.

