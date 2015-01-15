BOGOTA Colombia's peace negotiators and Marxist FARC rebels will discuss a bilateral ceasefire as soon as possible, an agenda item that could lead to an end to five decades of war, Post-conflict Minister Oscar Naranjo said on Thursday.

The government of President Juan Manuel Santos has been in peace talks with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, for more than two years in hopes of ending a conflict that has killed more than 200,000 people since it began in 1964.

Discussion of a bilateral ceasefire indicates that talks are advancing through a five-point agenda that could end in the signing of peace. So far, there has been partial agreement on three items on the agenda.

"We don't want to create false expectations, but we can say that we're advancing firmly and solidly on an accord," said General Naranjo, a retired former head of the national police.

Santos late on Wednesday said he had instructed the team negotiating with the FARC in Havana move on to discuss a joint ceasefire. The FARC has already called an indefinite unilateral ceasefire.

Santos said the rebels had so far kept their word and not attacked military or civilian targets.

The president has repeatedly refused to call a ceasefire with the rebels until a final agreement is signed and peace declared.

The FARC welcomed Santos' move to discuss a ceasefire but said his offensive against the group contradicted his message of peace.

"Common sense indicates that there is no coherence between the words that exalt the ceasefire and those that order to intensify the war," the FARC said in a statement.

A successful peace agreement with the rebels would secure Santos a place in history as the leader who ended a conflict that has left millions displaced over the years and left the Andean nation's reputation in tatters.

Previous peace efforts have ended in shambles and led Santos to be extra cautious about ending the offensive against the rebels while negotiations continue.

In 1988, former President Andres Pastrana ceded the FARC a safe haven the size of Switzerland to promote talks. The rebels used the breathing space to train fighters, build more than 25 airstrips to fly drug shipments, and set up prison camps to hold its hostages.

