BOGOTA Colombia's government said on Sunday it will free 30 jailed members of the Marxist FARC rebel group as a gesture of goodwill as the two sides negotiate an end to more than five decades of war.

None of the inmates have been convicted of violent crimes while fighting for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), according to a statement from President Juan Manuel Santos's office.

Once released, the group will receive psychological help, education, job training and support for their families as they are reintegrated into society, it said.

Peace talks between the government and FARC leadership have entered their fourth year in Havana, Cuba, as the two sides work through a complicated five-point agenda.

Santos has said he wants a peace accord signed by March 23 to end the conflict that has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced millions.

