BOGOTA The lead government negotiator at Colombia's peace talks with Marxist rebels said on Saturday that hackers had broken into his e-mail and may have accessed his phone in an effort to "sabotage" the peace process.

Head negotiator Humberto de la Calle said in a statement that authorities informed him that unidentified hackers had attempted to access his e-mail at least 17 times and may possibly have hacked cellphone.

The statement came days after the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) released copies of the three preliminary agreements reached so far at the talks, to combat what they characterized as misinformation spread by opponents of the nearly two-year-old negotiations.

"It's unacceptable that these types of practices re-occur - not just to look for what is already public, but to sabotage the process," de la Calle said, adding that hackers may have masqueraded as him and sent e-mails from his account.

The e-mail of President Juan Manuel Santos, who spearheaded the Havana-based talks, was allegedly hacked this spring by a contractor working for the opposition candidate during presidential elections.

The talks, an effort to end 50 years of war that has killed over 200,000 and displaced millions, are opposed by some political leaders, most notably hard-line ex-President and now senator Alvaro Uribe, who says they may lead to impunity for rebel leadership.

