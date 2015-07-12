HAVANA Colombia's government pledged on Sunday to de-escalate military actions against leftist guerrillas beginning July 20 if the rebels make good on their pledge of a unilateral ceasefire from that date.

The commitment, issued in a joint statement with rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in Havana, provides a boost to peace talks that have been threatened by increased battlefield violence in recent months.

The two sides have been engaged in peace talks for 2-1/2 years in Cuba in an attempt to end Latin America's longest war, which has killed some 220,000 people and displaced millions over 50 years.

"The national government will as of July 20 put in place a process of de-escalation of military actions in correspondence with a suspension of military action by the FARC," the statement said.

The two sides also pledged to reach a final agreement and enact a definitive ceasefire as soon as possible.

