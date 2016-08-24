Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
BOGOTA/HAVANA Colombia's government and Marxist FARC rebels will announce on Wednesday that they have reached a final peace agreement, three officials connected with the government negotiating team said.
A deal would aim to bring an end to a half century of conflict with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) that has killed more than 220,000 and displaced millions.
"We are facing an imminent deal to close the negotiations," one of the sources said, adding that it was unclear what time the announcement would come. "It will probably be in the evening."
"The main issues have been finalised."
Earlier in the day, FARC guerrilla leader Timoleon Jimenez, known as Timochenko, tweeted: "We are at the doors of important announcements that bring us close to the final deal."
The historic accord would foresee the demobilization of guerrillas, rebel reintegration into civil society and participation in politics.
Reached after almost four years of fraught talks in Cuba, the deal would still need to be signed and voted on in a referendum. Most opinion polls suggest Colombians will back the deal.
Peace with the FARC does not guarantee an end to violence in Colombia. Talks between the smaller, leftists National Liberation Army (ELN) and the government recently stalled, while gangs born out of right-wing paramilitary groups are reported to have taken over some drug trafficking routes.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota, Nelson Acosta in Havana; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.