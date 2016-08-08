BOGOTA Colombian voters will reject a peace deal with Marxist FARC rebels in a public plebiscite, a poll by Ipsos Napoleon Franco showed on Monday, as the government sought to ratify a possible end to more than five decades of war at the ballot box.

To make the result binding, the winning side would need a majority and at least 13 percent support from the country's 33 million eligible voters.

Colombia's principal opposition party, headed by hardline ex-president Alvaro Uribe, has said it will campaign for a 'no' vote.

