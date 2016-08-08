Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
BOGOTA Colombian voters will reject a peace deal with Marxist FARC rebels in a public plebiscite, a poll by Ipsos Napoleon Franco showed on Monday, as the government sought to ratify a possible end to more than five decades of war at the ballot box.
To make the result binding, the winning side would need a majority and at least 13 percent support from the country's 33 million eligible voters.
Colombia's principal opposition party, headed by hardline ex-president Alvaro Uribe, has said it will campaign for a 'no' vote.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."