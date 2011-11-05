BOGOTA Many Colombians were enjoying a quiet night at home when the breaking news flashed across their TV screens: the military had killed the leader of Latin America's longest-running insurgency.

"I was watching my favourite soap opera and suddenly it was interrupted by the news," said Miriam Penagos, 41, chopping and juicing oranges at her fruit stand in the capital.

"It is excellent, something all Colombians will remember."

Alfonso Cano, commander of the FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, died during combat after a bombing raid on a jungle hideout in the remote, mountainous region of Cauca.

President Juan Manuel Santos hailed it as a historic blow against the drug-funded, Marxist guerrillas after nearly five decades of war, and urged the rest of the group to give themselves up.

The news broke during a chilly Friday evening in Bogota as many residents were at home after work, or enjoying dinner and drinks in the city's increasingly busy restaurants and bars.

Spontaneous celebrations broke out in some places among a population fed up with a civil war that at one time had made their country's name a synonym for violence.

"Cano is dead!" cheered some revelers as they left drinking spots to dance in the street. Police tried to stop them blocking traffic.

Twenty-year-old nursing student Carmen Patricia was out with friends when her phone flashed with a text message.

"Obviously this is historic," she said, although she cautioned the killing did not necessarily spell a quick end to the conflict that has ravaged the Andean nation.

"There needs to be more dialogue (with the FARC). The government always promises to end the fighting, but it never happens," she said, adding that the demobilization of right-wing paramilitary groups in the 2000s had failed.

"NARCO-TRAFFICKERS WITHOUT IDEOLOGY"

Serving customers early the next morning from behind the counter of his small drugstore, Fernando Hernandez, 56, said the loss of their top leader left the FARC rudderless.

"Now they're just narco-traffickers without any ideology," he said. "Everyone knows the hurt they've done to this country. We can't invest in society because we have to spend money fighting them. Dialogue is the only option they have left."

Waiting with her young son for a bus to her mother's house, 35-year-old housewife Fani Arias was elated. Cano and the FARC are widely hated in Colombia these days, with only some minimal support in hard left-wing circles.

"The FARC used to be political, but now they've done so much harm," Arias said. "They are so weak militarily, they don't have any choice but to negotiate."

The death of Cano was a major victory for Santos' hardline policy against the rebels.

But some in the capital said they feared the government would use the news to draw the public's attention away from pressing political issues like unemployment and corruption.

"It's important to the government to be able to say they're doing something," said Leonardo Barrios, a 25-year-old publicist browsing in the window of a book shop.

"A lot of guerrilla leaders have been killed, and their deaths let the government distract the people from other problems that aren't being solved."

Slicing more oranges back at her fruit stall in the upmarket Chapinero neighborhood, Penagos said she just hoped the killing of Cano brought the FARC's final demise closer.

"I hope it means the end of FARC, otherwise Colombia will have a terrible future," she said.

(Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Jack Kimball and Andrew Cawthorne)