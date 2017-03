HAVANA Colombia's FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, better known as Timochenko, said on Wednesday his delegation would seek to reach a peace accord with Colombia's government before the six-month deadline agreed by both sides.

"We are going to advance much quicker than we agreed with President Santos," he told reporters after his historic handshake and signing of accords with President Juan Manuel Santos in Havana where negotiations have been running for three years.