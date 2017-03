BOGOTA A tweet from the account of Colombia's Marxist FARC rebel group's peace negotiators said on Tuesday that kidnapped General Ruben Dario Alzate was a "prisoner of war".

But in a message from the same account minutes later, the FARC said its Twitter account had been hacked. It did not deny or confirm the general's status.

(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)