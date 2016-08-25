WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by phone with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Wednesday to congratulate him on finalising details of a peace agreement to end the country's 50-year-old guerrilla war with FARC rebels, the White House said.

"The president recognised this historic day as a critical juncture in what will be a long process to fully implement a just and lasting peace agreement that can advance security and prosperity for the Colombian people," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)