BOGOTA Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Tuesday that fellow South American nations Venezuela and Chile would support his government's peace talks with the FARC guerrillas.

Santos is seeking to bring an end to a half century of conflict with the rebels that has killed tens of thousands in his nation, helped fuel the drug trade, and spread political tensions around the region.

