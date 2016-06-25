Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BOGOTA Colombia will offer tax incentives to companies that get involved in infrastructure and social service projects in areas left underdeveloped or scarred by the country's 50-year armed conflict, a government official said.
The government and leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, rebels, signed a landmark ceasefire agreement in Havana this week, clearing the way for a final peace accord as soon as next month.
Rafael Pardo, a veteran politician, was appointed by President Juan Manuel Santos as the country's post-conflict minister last year. In comments to Reuters, late on Friday, he said the tax plan will take effect once the final peace deal is in place.
The plan was designed to lure more private sector companies into the construction of roads, water and sanitation systems, along with schools, health centres and other projects, he said.
"Companies can choose to do these projects and the cost of the project will be deducted from their taxes," he said.
"For the state it's a neutral process," Pardo added. "It means doing projects probably more quickly and in a more efficient way and for the companies it is a benefit in the sense that they want to have a presence in a certain region."
He did not elaborate, except to say that the post-conflict tax policy could help job creation.
Pardo is a close ally of Santos, who has said the end of Latin America's longest-running conflict will add as much as one percentage point to Colombia's economic growth per year.
(Reporting by Monica Garcia and Nelson Bocanegra, writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Tom Brown)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.