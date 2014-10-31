A Comcast sign is shown on the entrance to its store in San Francisco, California February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

Midwest Cable Inc, the cable company to be spun off from Comcast Corp after it buys Time Warner Cable Inc, said it would list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GLCI" in 2015.

Upon completion of the merger, the company will change its name to GreatLand Connections Inc. (1.usa.gov/1tI9CiA)

Comcast said in April it would divest 2.5 million subscribers across the U.S. Midwest and southeast into a new publicly traded company that would be two-thirds owned by Comcast shareholders and one-third by Charter.

This was part of a three-way deal between Comcast, Charter Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable, aimed at winning regulatory approvals for Comcast's proposed $45 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc.

