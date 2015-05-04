Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
NEW YORK Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), the largest U.S. cable operator, posted better-than-expected first-quarter profit, driven by strong growth in its high-speed Internet and business services.
Comcast's shares were up about 2 percent in pre-market trading on Monday morning after closing at $58.41 (£38.59) on Friday on the Nasdaq.
Comcast, which increased its stock buyback programme to $10 billion last quarter, said it would now earmark $6.75 billion for 2015, higher than the $4.25 billion it had previously set aside for the year.
Comcast, which abandoned its proposed $45 billion merger with Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N in late April, said on Monday its total revenue rose 2.6 percent to $17.9 billion in the quarter ended March 31.
Net income attributable to Comcast rose 10 percent to $2.1 billion, or 81 cents per share, from a year earlier.
Profit was 79 cents per share after excluding items such as investments and acquisition-related items. This beat analysts' estimates of 74 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which added video customers last quarter, said it lost 8,000 subscribers from January through March, compared to the 24,000 additions a year earlier.
Wall Street keeps a close watch on the number of new video subscribers as pay TV operators fight to keep customers amidst intense competition from streaming video services.
The number of Comcast's high-speed internet customers rose by 6.2 percent to 407,000. Revenue from that business was up about 11 percent, the highest growth rate in four years, to $3.04 billion.
Business services revenue was up 21.4 percent to $1.11 billion.
At NBC Universal, revenue fell 4 percent to $6.6 billion from a year earlier, when it benefited from the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Excluding the Olympics and the 2015 Super Bowl, NBC Universal revenue would have increased about 8 percent.
The Universal theme park business, with its popular "Harry Potter" attraction in Florida, saw revenue rise 34 percent to $651 million.
Advertising revenue at cable networks fell 5 percent in the quarter to $851 million amid a decline in ratings that has hit networks across the TV industry. The NBC broadcast network's ad revenue dropped 16 percent to $1.54 billion.
Revenue at the film studio rose 7 percent from a year earlier to $1.45 billion, bolstered by its "Fifty Shades of Grey" film.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.