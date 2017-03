The offices and studios of Comcast Entertainment Group which operates E! Entertainment Television, the Style Network and G4 network is pictured in Los Angeles November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Comcast Corp "modestly" grew its stable of video customers during the fourth quarter, the first gain in more than six years, Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts said on Tuesday.

The company had seen a decline in video subscribers for 26 straight quarters, Roberts told investors at Citigroup's 2014 Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference in Las Vegas. Then, "in the fourth quarter, we modestly grew customers," Roberts said.

