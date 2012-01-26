LONDON In a high-profile London trial, Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) dismissed allegations that it had reneged on promises to pay 52 million euros (43 million pounds) in bonuses, saying no contracts had been made and such awards were dependent on bank performance.

In a lengthy battle that has pitched Germany's second-largest bank against 104 former Dresdner bankers, Commerzbank's lawyer, Tom Linden, told London's High Court on Thursday that the bank was facing "catastrophic" and record losses in 2008.

"During the trial, we will argue that no binding contractual commitment was made, that bonus amounts communicated were provisional, and that it was reasonable and rational to reduce the bonuses in the light of the 6.3 billion euro loss that Dresdner's investment banking operation posted for 2008," a Commerzbank spokesman said.

The legal dispute, which will see Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing clash with former Dresdner investment bank head Stefan Jentzsch, is being fought at a time of public anger over the rich rewards bankers receive while ordinary household incomes are squeezed.

Lawyers for the London-based bankers have emphasised that Dresdner, which was bought by Commerzbank in January 2009, set up a 400 million euro guaranteed bonus pool to persuade its top talent to remain loyal at a time of upheaval at the bank.

"In general, where an employer promises an additional payment if staff do not leave that employment for a particular period of time, that promise should be legally enforceable, subject to any small print in the terms of the offer," said Hugh Collins, professor of English law at the London School of Economics.

CLAIMANT TESTIFIES

The bankers, whose claims range from around 15,000 euros to 2.6 million, launched their legal battle in late 2009 after some were paid only 10 percent of the discretionary bonuses they were promised for 2008 out of the guaranteed bonus pool.

Desmond McNamara, the first claimant to be cross-examined in the case, said his line manager had told him he would be awarded a bonus and he had expected to be paid in early 2009, as in previous years.

The former Dresdner employee, who was in Japan when the guaranteed bonus pool was announced in company meetings, said he was told in August 2008 that he would receive a guaranteed bonus of 300,000 euros as well as a 300,000 euros discretionary bonus. He did not receive the latter.

"I work hard, I chose to join Dresdner -- I had the option to go to other banks but I went because of the people, the role and the responsibility," he said. "I don't think anyone who knows me would say I was driven by money."

The case hinges on whether Commerzbank was entitled to slash bonus awards for some of its staff by invoking a so-called "MAC" clause -- a material adverse change in economic conditions.

"Most right-thinking people in our submission would think it was a rather sensible thing to do as a precaution," Linden said of the controversial clause.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Wallace)