Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) outlined steps it is taking to bolster its capital to meet a June 30 deadline imposed by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

The EBA has calculated that Germany's second-biggest lender has a shortfall of about 5.3 billion euros (4.6 billion pounds) in high quality, loss-absorbing capital that the bank needs to be able to withstand potentially big shocks from the euro zone crisis.

Commerzbank said the following steps could help bolster core capital by 6.3 billion euros -- more than needed for the EBA -- and that the lender had already achieved 60 percent of the goal by the end of 2011:

- About 1.2 billion euros comes from retaining earnings in the fourth quarter of 2011, including 735 million in one-off income from the repurchase of hybrid equity instruments

- 0.2 billion euros increase in Core Tier 1 capital by lowering regulatory capital deductions in the fourth quarter

- 1.6 billion euros comes from lowering the capital requirement by managing risk-weighted assets, which Commerzbank said it reduced by more than 17 billion euros by the end-2011

- 1.5 billion euros from further lowering the capital requirement by managing risk-weighted assets in the first half of 2012, with an additional 17 billion euro reduction in risk-weighted assets by end-June

- 0.6 billion euros though capital management in the first half of 2012, comprising 350 million euros from lowering regulatory capital deductions and 250 million euros from paying employees with shares

- 1.2 billion euros from retaining earnings in the first half of 2012, which includes 150 million euros of cost cuts

Commerzbank also said:

- Further capital increases and the conversion of existing capital instruments into Core Tier 1 capital are currently not part of its plan

- It does not intend to make use of additional public funds

- It could take further steps to improve its capital structure or issue equity capital instruments if needed ($1 = 0.7802 euros)

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)