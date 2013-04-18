FRANKFURT Private equity firm Lone Star and Wells Fargo (WFC.N) are in exclusive talks to buy a 4 billion pound UK property loans portfolio, put up for sale by Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), a person familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

A deal could be struck as early as May, the source added.

Commerzbank, Wells Fargo and Lone Star declined to comment.

Germany's second-largest lender is selling the UK property loans business of its mortgage unit Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International, formerly known as Eurohypo as a way to cut down the size of its balance sheet.

