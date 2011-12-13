FRANKFURT Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), Germany's second-largest bank which has a capital shortfall of 5.3 billion euros (4.5 billion pounds), has talked with the German government for several days about possible state aid, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

The bank reiterated on Tuesday it has no plans to ask for public funds but analysts believe its writedowns on Greek debt and the capital shortfall identified by the European Banking Authority (EBA) mean a third bailout is increasingly likely.

The government handed over a total of 18.2 billion euros and took a 25 percent stake in two previous rescue attempts in the global financial crisis.

Following are possible ways in which the government might support Commerzbank:

DIRECT GOVERNMENT STAKE

Berlin has revived state rescue fund SoFFin, which holds the 25 percent stake in Commerzbank, as a vehicle for potential fresh bail-outs.

With the lender's market value shrinking, SoFFin could lift its stake to more than 50 percent by injecting as little as 3 billion euros in fresh equity.

The European Union wants banks to issue fresh shares to governments at a discount to the market price, which in Commerzbank's case is around 1.20 euros at the moment.

There is not much room for a discounts in the case of Commerzbank, though, as German law prohibits an issue of shares below their nominal value -- 1 euro for Commerzbank stock.

Also, Germany's ruling coalition of business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) and conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) parties is keen to avoid a new debate over state involvement in private-sector business.

GOVERNMENT BUYING EUROHYPO

Commerzbank has been tasked with selling off real estate finance unit Eurohypo by 2014, but has struggled to find a private sector buyer.

Commerzbank has considered a scenario whereby Eurohypo could be sold to the German government at a loss, people familiar with the bank's thinking said.

Commerzbank may have to take writedowns if it makes such a move, but it would still strengthen its balance sheet because it would no longer have to set aside extra capital for Eurohypo's risky assets.

A sale could free up about 5 billion euros in capital, which would go a long way toward filling Commerzbank's capital gap.

A sale to the state would likely meet political opposition on the part of Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partners, the FDP, who said banks should find extra cash themselves wherever possible.

GOVERNMENT TAKING ON TOXIC ASSETS

Commerzbank, which has a market value of around 6 billion euros ($7.9 billion), on Tuesday reiterated it plans to shed around 30 billion euros worth of risky assets. That will free up around 2.7 billion euros in capital, less than the EBA is demanding.

Writedowns on Greek sovereign debt have already eroded Commerzbank's capital position.

At the end of September, Commerzbank had 13 billion euros of exposure to the sovereign debt of Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain, most of it parked at the Eurohypo unit.

Commerzbank could transfer more toxic assets to SoFFin, a solution which is seen as the most likely outcome, German government coalition sources said.

(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger and Edward Taylor; Editing by David Cowell)