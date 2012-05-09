The German Commerzbank headquarters is pictured at night in Frankfurt March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) fell short of market expectations for net profit in the first quarter as the bank was hit by weak trading.

"Despite challenging markets we have made a solid start to 2012 and have not only achieved the EBA capital target earlier than demanded, but even surpassed it," Chief Executive Martin Blessing on Wednesday said in a statement on Wednesday.

Commerzbank posted a net profit of 369 million euros (297.11 million pounds). Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net profit of 416 million.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)