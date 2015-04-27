FRANKFURT Commerzbank’s (CBKG.DE) capital hike is not connected in any way to plans by rival Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) to sell its retail chain Postbank DPBGn.DE, two sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

"Postbank is not an issue. The only reason for the cap hike was to strengthen capital ratios," one source said.

Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) on Monday launched a surprise capital hike, seeking to raise 1.4 billion euros (£1 billion) to strengthen its regulatory strength measures due to investor concerns.

The bank, Germany’s second-largest, said it would place the new shares with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure in a move designed to lift its common equity tier one ratio to over 10 percent and its leverage ratio to 3.9 percent.

(Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)