FRANKFURT Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) has contingency plans in place should Greece leave the euro currency zone but the bank has very little exposure of any kind to Greece, the bank’s chief executive Martin Blessing said on Thursday.

“I’m not so worried about this issue,” he said at a media briefing where the bank unveiled its 2014 results.

Separately, Blessing said Commerzbank hoped to achieve a dividend payout ratio of 40 percent eventually and that the bank would arrive at that ratio step by step. Commerzbank will not pay a dividend for 2014, he said.

(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Jonathan Gould)