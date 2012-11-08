FRANKFURT Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), Germany's No.2 bank, missed third-quarter profit forecasts and said it was unlikely to pay a dividend for this year or next as a weakening European economy hampers its fight to recover from the 2008 financial crisis.

The bank, which received an 18-billion-euro government bailout at the height of the crisis, said it no longer expected a marked upswing in its lending and investment businesses this year and provisions on bad loans were likely to rise.

Banks across Europe are slashing costs and selling assets to cope with tougher regulations aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2008 crisis. Their efforts are being hampered by a weakening economy as governments drive through austerity measures to sort out their own finances.

"The market environment will remain volatile in the coming months", Commerzbank chief executive Martin Blessing said on Thursday, adding operating profit in the fourth quarter was likely to be weaker than in the third.

"The payment of dividends for 2012 and 2013 is unlikely from the current stance," the bank added.

At 0815 GMT, Commerzbank shares were down 0.1 percent at 1.505 euros in a firmer European blue-chip stock index .FTEU3.

Commerzbank posted a third-quarter net profit of 78 million euros ($99 million), missing analyst expectations of 131 million euros but well ahead of the 687-million-euro net loss reported the same time last year.

Its operating return on equity was 12.9 percent at the core business which the bank plans to keep going forward.

INVESTMENT DRIVE

Commerzbank is spending more than 2 billion euros on overhauling its core business, with about half the investment earmarked for its retail arm, and targeting a return on equity after taxes of more than 10 percent by 2016.

Kepler Capital Markets analyst Dirk Becker noted the bank was already beating its return on equity target, but highlighted uncertainty over its plans to exit "non-core" businesses.

"The main question is what will happen with the 160 billion euros in the non-core-assets unit. Those have to be shed elegantly without again causing a lot of costs," he said.

Commerzbank said it aimed to cut costs over the next four years to help reduce its cost-to-income ratio in its core bank to about 60 percent by 2016 from 69 percent in the third quarter.

Sources close to the bank said on Wednesday it was planning to cut jobs in an overhaul of its retail arm.

Third-quarter operating profit in its Mittelstandsbank unit - the bank's cash cow specialising in lending to small and medium-sized companies - stagnated at 395 million euros and revenues decreased amid low interest rates, highlighting the impact of a weak economy.

The bank said it planned to pay back long-term refinancing loans to the European Central Bank in the first quarter of 2013, two years ahead of schedule.

($1 = 0.7840 euro)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor; Editing by Dan Lalor and Mark Potter)