FRANKFURT Commerzbank’s (CBKG.DE) investment bank is positioned to play a bigger role within the group, as dealings with Germany’s lively mid-sized corporate sector accelerate and restructuring efforts pay off, the bank said on Thursday.

The division saw a 40 percent increase in operating profit and contributed 300 million euros (224 million pounds) to group earnings in the first quarter of 2015, its best performance in almost four years, as clients hedged currency and energy positions, issued bonds or stocks, or managed cash.

“We can’t produce miracles,” said Michael Reuther, head of the division. “But we can be a good and steady provider of profitability.”

Client activity in April had already begun to slow for seasonal reasons, making the first-quarter performance tough to repeat, Reuther told Reuters. But the investment bank’s annual contribution to the group’s bottom line is “quite sustainable”, the 56-year-old said.

While global rivals slash investment banking operations viewed as unprofitable and unwieldy, Commerzbank demonstrates small can be beautiful in era of rising regulatory burdens.

Pressure for banks to pare investment banking has intensified since the financial crisis, with regulators raising capital demands and the largest banks expected to build the thickest safety cushions.

Commerzbank’s investment banking division enjoyed the same burst in activity in early 2015 that drove profits for most players in the bond, currency and equity markets, including bigger rivals like Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Barclays (BARC.L) and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX.

The difference is that Commerzbank’s much-smaller investment bank reported a pretax return on equity of 22 percent, versus 8 percent reported by Deutsche, burdened by legal charges.

HIGH VALUE

Commerzbank is Germany’s biggest lender to mid-sized businesses of the type that dominate the national economy, many of whom export high-value engineering goods like machine tools and car parts.

Commerzbank’s comeback is all the more notable given it was one of Europe’s hardest-hit banks in the financial crisis, requiring an 18 billion euro bailout.

Berlin’s voice as the bank’s largest shareholder remains loud and led to an embarrassing setback for management last week when the government vetoed a request to pay top investment bank performers a bonus worth twice their base pay.

Reuther said Commerzbank’s investment bank was weather-proofed for market swings and was prepared to generate around 2 billion euros a year in revenue on a cost base of 1.3 billion, generating over 600 million euros pretax contribution annually.

The division takes no risk on its own trading books but acts exclusively on behalf of clients, he said.

Managing costs is one of the biggest challenges, Reuther said, as regulatory expenses rise.

Upgrading technology would help reduce recurring costs, he said, as would efforts underway to consolidate some operations in Frankfurt that have led to some 70 positions being cut in London. “We can cut costs by industrialising the production of our client offering,” Reuther said.

