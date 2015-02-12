EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
FRANKFURT Commerzbank expects to set aside additional cash in anticipation of possible fines and settlements that would be reflected in its final 2014 figures, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said.
According to preliminary results released on Thursday, Germany's second largest lender bolstered legal provisions by 198 million euros ($224.3 million) in its core business in the last quarter of 2014.
Discussions with U.S. authorities on ongoing legal issues had intensified, Engels said on a call with analysts.
"Based on these discussions there is a high probability that this might lead to an increase of further legal provisions which we are going to reflect in the final financial statement of 2014," he said.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.