FRANKFURT Commerzbank's (CBKG.DE) decision to pull out of ship financing will damage Germany as a shipping centre as the seaborne sector struggles with a four-year slump, the country's shipping association said on Wednesday.

Commerzbank, Germany's second biggest lender, said late on Tuesday it would wind down its ship finance unit, which has a 20 billion euros (16 billion pounds) portfolio.

This strategy shift puts pressure on ship owners struggling to find new funding sources, prompting a vehement response from the shipping industry.

With the crisis in the shipping market dragging into a fourth year, some ship lenders have been seizing ships to protect the value of their loans, while others are cutting the size of their books.

"This step contradicts all previous statements by the bank and will have a significant impact on Germany as a shipping centre," German shipping association VDR said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We expect Commerzbank to play a constructive role helping the shipping industry get through the crisis," VDR said, adding the German government should not allow the shipping industry to fall victim to the financial crisis.

Commerzbank, second largest lender behind HSH Nordbank, is 25 percent owned by the German state.

Rival shipping lender DVB Bank said in the longer run, Commerzbank's pullback may help cut some overcapacity in the shipping finance market.

"They were doing little new business lately. However, over time, capacity will be reduced and we do expect an effect on secondhand prices going forward," DVB Bank board member Dagfinn Lunde told Reuters.

DVB hopes this will help change margins for remaining competitors, Lunde further said.

This leaves DVB, DB, NordLB as the dominant players in the German market, Lunde added. On a corporate larger level, Lunde said it would be interesting to see how Citi, DNB and Nordea developed their business in the market.

(Reporting By Alexander Huebner and Jan Schwartz; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mike Nesbit)