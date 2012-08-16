Thailand's new king shows his strength
BANGKOK From requiring constitutional changes to pushing for unity in the divided country and reshaping the royal household, Thailand's new king is putting an assertive stamp on his rule.
LONDON Metals demand from the next clutch of emerging countries to urbanise in coming years will struggle to match the intense pace from China that drove the past decade's commodity super cycle. Oil consumption could keep up a better tempo.
Below are economic, population and commodity demand data for China and other urbanising emerging nations.
(Population in millions for 2011, urban population percent of total, GDP in billion dollars for 2011, oil demand in thousand barrels per day for 2011, steel demand is apparent use, crude steel equivalent, thousands tonnes for 2010)
Country Population Urban Pop. GDP Oil demand Steel demand
China 1,347 47 7,298 9,790 599,969
India 1,242 30 1,847 3,292 66,023
Indonesia 242 44 847 1,322 10,884
Pakistan 177 36 211 427 2,629
Nigeria 163 50 236 272 1,550
Bangladesh 151 28 111 109 1,949
Philippines 95 49 225 316 4,419
Vietnam 89 30 124 365 13,405
Ethiopia 85 17 32 49 n/a
Egypt 83 43 230 816 9,752
Congo (DRC) 68 35 16 10 85
Sources: U.N. Population Fund, World Bank, U. S. Energy Information Administration, World Steel Association
(Reporting by Eric Onstad)
KHRAPKOVO, Belarus Wolf fur grows thickest in winter, so Belarussian hunter Vladimir Krivenchik only sets his traps once snow is on the ground.
CHICAGO Wal-Mart Stores Inc for the first time will combine its own buying for products sold at its stores with purchases it makes for its website, sources said, a significant move to stamp out duplicate efforts as it consolidates buying operations to better fight Amazon.com Inc .