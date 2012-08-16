LONDON Metals demand from the next clutch of emerging countries to urbanise in coming years will struggle to match the intense pace from China that drove the past decade's commodity super cycle. Oil consumption could keep up a better tempo.

Below are economic, population and commodity demand data for China and other urbanising emerging nations.

(Population in millions for 2011, urban population percent of total, GDP in billion dollars for 2011, oil demand in thousand barrels per day for 2011, steel demand is apparent use, crude steel equivalent, thousands tonnes for 2010)

Country Population Urban Pop. GDP Oil demand Steel demand

China 1,347 47 7,298 9,790 599,969

India 1,242 30 1,847 3,292 66,023

Indonesia 242 44 847 1,322 10,884

Pakistan 177 36 211 427 2,629

Nigeria 163 50 236 272 1,550

Bangladesh 151 28 111 109 1,949

Philippines 95 49 225 316 4,419

Vietnam 89 30 124 365 13,405

Ethiopia 85 17 32 49 n/a

Egypt 83 43 230 816 9,752

Congo (DRC) 68 35 16 10 85

Sources: U.N. Population Fund, World Bank, U. S. Energy Information Administration, World Steel Association

(Reporting by Eric Onstad)