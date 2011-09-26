SINGAPORE A La Nina weather event is building momentum this year, provoking fears of damage to crops of coffee, grains and rubber leading to higher prices, though these could be capped if consumption falls in line with a bleak global growth outlook.

La Nina, blamed for both drought and above-average rainfall, has formed in American waters, but forecasters who are still not certain it will hit Asia and Australia later this year say it will be weaker than last year's event.

Combined with the global uncertainty weighing on commodities .CRB, that weakness may limit La Nina's impact on prices.

"In the immediate period the market is going to be focusing most significantly on the financial issues, not necessarily the supply issues. But we don't know how long that will last," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

"In time, fundamentals will assert themselves and production issues -- if they were to occur -- would assert themselves."

Last year's strong La Nina event led to downgrades in Australia's winter grain output, fanning concerns over the supply of high-quality milling wheat; hurt Brazil's sugar cane production; boosted rubber prices about a third; lifted palm oil prices more than half, and disrupted coal and iron ore mining.

This year's La Nina has delayed corn planting in Argentina, the world's second largest exporter of the grain; has brought unseasonal weather to top arabica producer Colombia, which could hurt coffee bean production and disrupt transport, and held up plans in the United States for red winter wheat planting.

Recent weather forecasts show La Nina as a growing risk to Australia, which is still reeling from the 2010 event's damage to sugar cane after record floods that also hit coal miners and crippled exports.

"At the moment, I am not overly concerned about the La Nina weather, but I think it's a risk that needs to be on our radar screens and one we should be monitoring," said Abah Ofon, commodities analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

"The most critical thing really is if there's going to be any supply shock next year. If we do see a supply shock next year, then obviously that's going to be very bullish for prices," Ofon added.

Crops at risk in Asia include sugar cane in India and Australia, rice in Thailand, coffee in Indonesia and Vietnam, and coal mining across the region. Supply tightness will make grains provision tougher for big consumers such as China and hamper rubber for tyre-makers in Europe and the United States.

La Nina, a cooling of sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, triggers drought in places such as Texas and harsher winters elsewhere in North America, but brings higher than normal rainfall to Southeast Asia and eastern Australia.

"This year, we're looking at a different picture. We're looking at relatively weak conditions, either neutral or weak La Nina and a positive Indian Ocean dipole," said Andrew Watkins, an Australian government weather official.

In the scenario he described, currents cooler than normal in the tropical eastern Indian Ocean are accompanied by water warmer than normal in the tropical western Indian Ocean.

"Those together would not suggest exceptional rainfall over eastern Australia, particularly in the southeast. But for the north of the tropics, it may well be increased rainfall," said Watkins.

La Nina is associated with dryness and below average rainfall in Argentina, Uruguay and southern Brazil, where the weather phenomenon could delay planting of Brazil's grain crops again.

"Global supplies are already tight, particularly for corn, but also for the soybean complex, and the market really can't afford any significant production losses," said Mathews of Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The corn market remains the commodity with the tightest supply, therefore we think it is the one that is likely to test record highs," said Mathews, referring to U.S. futures, which hit all time highs at almost $8 a bushel in June.

Rising grains prices are a perennial worry in many countries such as China, where corn hit an all-time high, driving pork prices to a record and stoking food inflation concerns in the world's most populous country.

Still, global economic conditions appear harsh enough that if the worst fears of policymakers come true, falling demand could cushion some of the impact from supply constrictions caused by La Nina.

"I think there's going be a lot of uncertainty going into the next season," said Ofon of Standard Chartered. "Global demand seems to be holding up, but if the current sluggish economic conditions continue, then that could impact demand."

The International Monetary Fund has warned that Europe and the United States could slip back into recession next year unless they quickly tackle economic problems that could infect the rest of the world, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's warning of risks to the economy spooked investors.

INDIAN MONSOON, PALM HARVEST

India is also bracing for La Nina, which normally brings ample winter rain. The country is set to produce a surplus of sugar next season and recently freed exports of rice and wheat after a gap of four years, as it tries to cut down bulging stocks.

"The re-emergence of a weak La Nina condition cannot be ruled out over India, and if it occurs then southern India would receive more rain in October and December," said Medha Khole, a government weather official in the western city of Pune.

Such a La Nina could boost the output of oilseed crops.

"If it occurs in October, it would bring in more rains to aid the planting of main winter crops like wheat and rapeseed," said S. Raghuraman, a senior analyst with consulting firm Agriwatch based in the Indian capital.

In Southeast Asia, the rice crop in Thailand, the world's biggest exporter, has escaped floods and mudslides. But a La Nina developing by year's end would overlap with the rainy season in top palm oil producers Indonesia and Malaysia.

"The La Nina is most likely to be weaker than the 2010/11 La Nina episode," said Tan Ting Min, an analyst with Credit Suisse.

"If the La Nina is weak, it might have minimal impact on crops. However, this is the third consecutive weather disruption over a two-year period," said Tan, who felt such an event could keep palm oil futures above 3,000 ringgit per tonne.

