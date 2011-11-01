LONDON Tax authorities will launch a campaign next year to target individual commodity traders as part of a wider initiative to catch tax evaders.

UK tax agency HMRC set up a new unit last month with 200 staff that will initially target wealthy individuals with overseas property who are not paying enough tax.

"Our intelligence tells us that sometimes tax isn't always paid, so the team will be turning their attention to the profession of commodity trading next," HMRC spokesman Andrew Bennett said on Tuesday. "They will be principally be looking at individuals."

That investigation is due to begin next spring, he added.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad)