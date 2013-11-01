A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK The possibility that the Federal Reserve will slap a surcharge on physical commodity trading by banks highlights some tricky new challenges for the U.S. central bank as it tries to rein in Wall Street's involvement in the raw materials supply chain.

Banking lawyers and finance experts say that implementing a proposal to require additional capital from banks, a possibility first raised by the Wall Street Journal in October, would put the Fed on uncertain ground in formulating a new policy for banks owning physical commodities.

Doing so would require the Fed to evaluate and quantify the financial and legal risks of individual commodities and their modes of storage and transport, they said.

It would then have to apply the surcharge to banks whose commodity activities range from simply trading a physical commodity to tolling arrangements with power plants to owning storage facilities and oil pipelines, and whose operations are permitted under different statutory provisions.

Currently, Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) have statutory permission to engage in a wide range of physical commodities trading thanks to a clause in the 1999 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act that allowed them to continue otherwise-disallowed activities once they became bank holding companies.

Around a dozen other bank holding companies including JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N) and UBS UBSN.VX trade physical commodities under individual authorizations granted by the Fed to engage in "activities that are complementary to financial activities," but they are prohibited from owning infrastructure assets like warehouses or oil tankers.

NO PRECEDENT FOR "TAILORING"

Legal experts struggled to see how the surcharge would work, noting the regulator would have to differentiate between activities that present a high degree of potential risk - taking delivery of large shipments of crude oil - and activities that involve less liability, such as owning a metals warehouse, before deciding which institutions would be subject to the charge.

"It is a conceptual possibility, but it's also very difficult to administer because every commodity is different. Every commodity doesn't have the same risk," said H. Rodgin Cohen, a lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell who has represented major Wall Street banks.

Evaluating and pricing the risk of each commodity may strain the technical expertise of a regulator normally charged with overseeing the safety and soundness of the banking system.

"I don't know of a precedent in which they've had a lot of tailoring for particular types of businesses," said one lawyer who has represented banks involved with physical trading.

"I'm not entirely sure that the Fed has the ability to determine risks of particular commodities."

As a result, the legal experts said, it is likely to be merely one of several approaches being considered. The Fed could also seek to ban physical commodity trading altogether, lower the percentage of Tier 1 capital permitted for investment from the current 5 percent, or somehow limit ownership of physical assets.

The Fed is unlikely to make public its plans until early next year, Reuters reported earlier this week. A spokesman at the Federal Reserve declined to comment on the capital surcharge idea, as did spokesmen for Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.

GREEN LIGHT OR BACK-DOOR BAN?

Some lawyers described the prospective surcharge as a "back-door" attempt to push banks out of the business of owning power plants or trading gasoline cargoes without actually banning the activity. Much would depend on how and where a surcharge was set.

"Rather than looking to change the law or roll back previous authorizations, this would allow the Fed to simply disincentivize the (financial holding companies) from expanding their physical commodity operations," said V. Gerard Comizio, chair of the global banking practice at Paul Hastings in Washington, DC.

Simply considering a surcharge sends "a clear signal" that the Fed wants to bring banks to heel after a decade of expanding physical commodity trade, Comizio said.

Depending on how it is levied, it could allow the Fed to level the playing field by adding to the cost of owning physical assets, while still addressing concerns that a catastrophic event such as an oil spill could bring down a bank and put its counterparties at risk.

A high fee could potentially offset the benefits of banks' lower cost of capital, pricing them out of a sector actively served by other big industry players, such as Swiss-based oil trader VitolVITOLV.UL and oil major BP (BP.L).

Set relatively low, a surcharge could actually be a relief for some banks, ending five years of uncertainty and allowing a few to remain competitive in the market.

"It should not be high for the sake of being high," said Craig Pirrong, a finance professor at the University of Houston. He said the Fed could use standard volatility methodology to assess price risks, or borrow from the insurance industry when it comes to storage tanks or tankers.

"I think the Fed is looking at a number of different tools at their disposal, and I bet capital charges are one of them," said Hugh Conroy, a former Citigroup lawyer now at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

"I don't know what the end game is, though: Is it to internalize risk or make it prohibitively expensive?"

In effect, one lawyer noted, a surcharge would amount to an admission by the Fed that its previous authorizations had understated or even missed potential risks in commodities trading that it now believes require more capital.

One lawyer, who noted that mortgage lending, not physical commodities trading, had been at the heart of the financial crisis, said the regulator was trying to cover its bases.

"After the financial crisis, regulators don't want to be viewed as caught holding the bag next time around," he said.

(Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman, additional reporting by Jonathan Leff. Editing by Jonathan Leff, Diane Craft and Alden Bentley)