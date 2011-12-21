Investment flows into commodities came in at $3.7 billion in November, the second straight month of modest recovery from large outflows in September, Barclays Capital said on Tuesday.

The investment bank said commodities assets under management rose by $5 billion since the end of October to $426 billion at the end of November, just $31 billion short of the all-time high for assets under management set in April.

Purchases of gold by exchange traded products (ETPs) dominated November's inflows, while "every other commodity sector experienced modest outflows," Barclays said in a note to clients.

Investors pumped in $4.6 billion of net investments into precious metals in November, taking the year-to-date total to $16 billion, more than six times the inflows in agriculture, the sector with the second largest share.

"The combination in recent weeks of a broad risk rally, better US data and, perhaps most important of all, strong signals that Chinese policymakers are switching their focus to supporting growth, has helped restore some confidence," Barclays said.

Meanwhile energy saw outflows of $0.5 billion, the first since September.

November's data confirmed commodity investment inflows slowed sharply in 2011 after a solid start, the bank said.

Total inflows in the year-to-date were just over $20 billion, with most of that in the first half of the year, which is less than a third of the inflows received in 2009 and 2010 and on a par with the $19 billion of 2008, it said.

"Moreover, with large outflows of money from gold ETPs in the past few weeks, early indications are that December will prove to be another rather weak month for commodity investments," it added.