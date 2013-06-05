LONDON Investors in Britain and Ireland have lost trust in company reports since the financial crisis and place more value on external information like news and social media reports, a study showed on Wednesday.

Almost two thirds of investors based in Britain and Ireland surveyed by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) said they have become more sceptical about the information companies provide since the crisis and felt managers have too much discretion over financial numbers they publish.

The study coincides with a European Union proposal to change company reporting rules as part of a drive to improve business transparency. The rule change would require companies to report twice-yearly instead of quarterly, which EU officials and politicians say will encourage smarter reporting.

The 300 investors questioned by the ACCA were split over the role of quarterly reports, with 46 percent in favour of scrapping them. A similar figure said annual reports were of no use.

"Accounting standard setters and regulators should be worried about the high percentage of investors who see no use to annual reports and the distrust of management discretion over company figures," said Ewan Willars, ACCA director of policy.

Investors also need to play an active role in revamping reporting rules, Willars added.

"They need to be clearer on what they want and help the profession develop a financial reporting regime that gives investors the assurances they desire," he said.

Investors ranging from pension funds to private banks, including 150 firms with more than $500 million (325 million pounds) in assets under management, participated in the study, which is part of a four-stage project to determine what investors want from corporate reporting.

(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Patrick Graham)