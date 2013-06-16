Diageo CEO Paul Walsh speaks during an interview with Reuters at the 2010 Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in Boca Raton, Florida February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

LONDON Paul Walsh, the chief executive of drinks group Diageo (DGE.L) is to become chairman of catering group Compass (CPG.L), the Sunday Times newspaper reported without citing sources.

Walsh will replace Roy Gardner, who stands down next year, it said.

Compass operates in some 50 countries and serves 4 billion meals a year at locations ranging from schools and hospitals to offshore rigs and the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

The group is targeting growth in North America and in emerging markets, and directors believes that Walsh's experience in international expansion - he has overseen deals in Turkey, Brazil, Vietnam and China - will be an asset, the newspaper said.

Compass was not available for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)