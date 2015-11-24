LONDON Compass Group (CPG.L), the world's biggest catering firm, aims to maintain its organic revenue growth rate of 5 percent after reporting a 5.8 percent rise in full-year underlying revenue on the back of strong demand in the United States.

Chief Executive Richard Cousins told Reuters on Tuesday he saw no reason why the company could not maintain its current target of 5 percent growth.

"Our outlook for 2016 is another good year. We feel optimistic," he said. "Our growth rate over the last ten years had averaged around 5 percent and we think we can maintain that."

Compass, which says it serves around 4 billion meals a year, said revenue rose to 17.8 billion pounds for the year ended Sept. 30. Operating profit rose 4.6 percent to 1.3 billion pounds.

But the company also reported 26 million pounds of restructuring costs, after a warning in July that it had seen a slowdown in demand in Brazil, Turkey and Australia.

Its offshore and remote business, which provides catering to the oil and gas and commodities sectors, had also seen a fall in demand due to a global slowdown in the market.

A remaining 20 to 25 million pounds of restructuring costs are expected to be incurred in 2016.

"Medium to longer term, it's a really strong business model," Numis analyst Wyn Ellis said.

"I just feel at the moment it's difficult for them to really move strongly ahead whilst you've got the headwinds of offshore and remote and emerging market weakness."

Shares in the company, which have risen 4.8 pct since its July profit warning, were 0.5 pct higher at 1,083 pence by 0956 London time.

The company reported a 7.9 rise in revenue in North America, which accounts for 52 percent of the group total, and said it had seen accelerated growth in Europe and Japan of 1.9 percent.

Revenue in its Fast Growing and Emerging markets division also rose 11 percent, which helped to offset weakness in Australia.

Compass, which operates in more than 50 countries, raised its full-year dividend by 10.9 percent to 29.4 pence per share.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes)