Yahoo accused of mismanaging funds meant for Chinese dissidents
Yahoo Inc has been hit with a lawsuit saying it failed to safeguard more than $17 million (13.70 million pounds) it pledged to help jailed Chinese dissidents in a 2007 settlement.
LONDON Britain's Compass Group (CPG.L), the world's biggest catering firm, posted a 5.9 percent rise in first quarter group revenue on the back of strong demand for its services in the United States and Europe.
The company, which serves around 4 billion meals a year, said revenue growth in North America and Europe businesses helped to offset the expected weakness in its commodity related business and some emerging markets.
However, it reported that currency translations had a negative impact on revenues and profit in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 of 116 million pounds and 7 million pounds respectively.
LONDON The London Stock Exchange is targeting more listings from companies in the Middle East, following a dearth of initial public offerings in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.