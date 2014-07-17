Snap shares hit new low in choppy trading as valuation concerns mount
Shares in Snap Inc hit a fresh low on Wednesday, falling as much as 2.6 percent before clawing back some losses in choppy trading as analysts questioned the company's prospects.
Computacenter Plc, a provider of IT infrastructure services, posted a 2 percent rise in first-half reported revenue, helped by growth in the UK and France.
The company, which also supplies IT equipment and advises customers on IT strategy, said reported revenue from its services division increased 3 percent, while supply chain reported a 2 percent rise for the six months ended June 30.
The company, which expects to incur an exceptional restructuring charge of about 9 million pounds in France, said it remained on track with the board's expectations for 2014.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Shares in Snap Inc hit a fresh low on Wednesday, falling as much as 2.6 percent before clawing back some losses in choppy trading as analysts questioned the company's prospects.
TOKYO Japan's crisis-racked Toshiba Corp has offered shares in its memory chip unit to creditors as collateral to secure debt refinancing, people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY The co-founder of Australian software firm Atlassian Corp Plc said on Tuesday he was close to meeting a self-imposed one-week deadline of getting political and financial support for a plan to use batteries from Tesla Inc to bridge an electricity supply gap in South Australia.