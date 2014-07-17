Computacenter Plc, a provider of IT infrastructure services, posted a 2 percent rise in first-half reported revenue, helped by growth in the UK and France.

The company, which also supplies IT equipment and advises customers on IT strategy, said reported revenue from its services division increased 3 percent, while supply chain reported a 2 percent rise for the six months ended June 30.

The company, which expects to incur an exceptional restructuring charge of about 9 million pounds in France, said it remained on track with the board's expectations for 2014.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)