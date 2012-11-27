Long-time suitor ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N) finally sealed a deal to buy private-label foods maker Ralcorp Holdings Inc RAH.N for $5 billion (3 billion pounds) to tap into the booming business for packaged food that stores sell under their own brand.

Demand for cheaper private-label foods have outpaced growth in branded packaged foods in recent years.

"Clearly, consumer dynamics have changed since the recession, and we expect growth in private-label food to continue to outpace growth in branded food," ConAgra Chief Executive Gary Rodkin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ralcorp is the top private label maker of large and growing products such as cereal, pasta, crackers, jams and jellies, syrups and frozen waffles.

The private label business has been growing about twice as fast as branded products on a dollar basis over the last 13 years, Rodkin said on a conference call with analysts.

The private label business will total $4.5 billion (2.8 billion pounds) or about 25 percent of the combined company's annual sales, ConAgra said.

The deal is a big win for activist investor Keith Meister, founder of Corvex Management, Ralcorp's largest shareholder.

Corvex demanded in August that Ralcorp either sell itself, buy another company or change its strategy after a series of earnings disappointments.

Meister, who founded the hedge fund management company in late 2010 after seven years with activist investor Carl Icahn, was appointed to Ralcorp's board in October and was on the company's committee that evaluates strategic opportunities.

This was Meister's second success on Tuesday. The board of security services provider ADT Corp ADT.N approved a $2 billion (1 billion pounds) share buyback and said it was considering taking on more debt, partly at the urging of Corvex, which disclosed a 5 percent stake in ADT last month.

FOURTH-TIME LUCKY

Ralcorp shareholders will receive $90 per share in cash, a premium of 28.2 percent to the stock's Monday close.

ConAgra, whose brands include Chef Boyardee pastas and Slim Jim meat snacks, began its pursuit of Ralcorp in March 2011 with an offer of $82 per share.

The company raised its bid twice but Ralcorp spurned them, including a then-final offer of $94 per share made in August 2011, which valued Ralcorp at $5.2 billion.

Ralcorp chose instead to spin off its cereals business into Post Holdings Inc (POST.N) earlier this year.

With Tuesday's deal, the combined market value of Ralcorp and Post is about $6.12 billion, showing that Ralcorp was able to extract a much higher price.

Davenport & Co analyst Ann Gurkin said ConAgra did not overpay given how lucrative the private label business would be.

"Ralcorp with ConAgra's private label portfolio will make a very strong combination," Gurkin told Reuters, adding that her main concern was a successful and timely integration.

Investors appeared to agree that ConAgra had struck a good deal, pushing up the company's shares nearly 5 percent to a seven-year high of $29.66 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Ralcorp shares were trading at $88.75.

RIVAL TO BENEFIT?

The deal, expected to close by March 31, also bodes well for Ralcorp rival TreeHouse Foods Inc (THS.N), Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst William Chappell, Jr. said in a note.

"We believe this is a positive catalyst for TreeHouse Foods as the deal represents further consolidation in the private label industry and temporarily ties up the two other major private label buyers in the acquisition landscape," Chappell said. TreeHouse shares rose 5.5 percent to $54.72.

The deal, valued at $6.8 billion including debt, will be funded with cash on hand and new borrowings, for which ConAgra said it has received a commitment from BofA Merrill Lynch.

To maintain its credit rating, ConAgra said it will issue $350 million of equity. It will also maintain its dividend of $1.00 per share on an annual basis and will scale back share buybacks for 18-24 months.

The deal, which was approved by the boards of both companies, will add to earnings in the first year, ConAgra said.

Centerview Partners and BofA Merrill Lynch are financial advisers to ConAgra, while Barclays and Goldman Sachs & Co are advising Ralcorp.

Ralcorp also reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $44.2 million, or 80 cents per share, on revenue of $1.07 billion.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Dhanya Skariachan in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ted Kerr)