Travel software provider Concur Technologies Inc said it added Airbnb Inc and Uber Technologies Inc to its network to improve business travel and streamline expenses.

Shares of Concur, whose main consumer brand is TripIt, rose nearly 3 percent on Tuesday.

Online home rental service Airbnb, which has grown into a $10 billion business, promotes itself as offering reasonably priced accommodation for visitors in nearly 200 countries.

Uber, a car service that allows users to summon a ride on their smartphone, is being valued at $18.2 billion in just four years since its 2010 launch.

Concur has more than 20,000 corporate customers in over 150 countries.

Concur's shares gave up some of their gains and were up 1.6 percent at $92.39 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)