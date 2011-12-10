BRUSSELS Brussels police arrested about 200 people Friday night after violent demonstrations in the Belgian capital against the re-election of President Joseph Kabila in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Protesters in the former colonial power, home to many Congolese expatriates, threw Molotov cocktails at police cars, a police spokesman said. Shop windows and bus shelters were also smashed near the Congolese quarter.

The main challenger in Congo's election declared himself president Friday and poured scorn on provisional official results handing victory to incumbent Kabila.

Friday night's riots in Brussels follow several days of tensions between police and anti-Kabila protesters, the Belga newswire says.

