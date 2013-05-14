KINSHASA Democratic Republic of Congo will create a new town named after Patrice Lumumba, its assassinated post-independence prime minister, the government said on Tuesday.

Lumumbaville will be formed from settlements near the birthplace of the revered politician in the remote province of Kasai Oriental.

"We're going to provide financing so the population can live in a real urban setting," spokesman Lambert Mende said. "We're also hoping for some tourism as well as it is near Lumumba's birthplace."

Lumumba, a firebrand political leader, won fame as the leader of Congo's independence struggle. He became the first democratically elected prime minister after independence from Belgium in 1960 but alarmed the West with overtures to Moscow at the height of the Cold War.

His government lasted just three months before he was deposed and assassinated by firing squad, a killing for which the Belgians took partial responsibility in 2002.

The government will build administrative buildings and install officials to run the town, some 1000 km (625 miles) from the capital Kinshasa, which itself was called Leopoldville during the colonial period in honour of the Belgian king.

Normally settlements must have a population of at least 100,000 to be classified as a town but Lumumbaville will start with a quarter of that.

"This is the first time the government has made an exception. Hopefully people will move there looking for work and infrastructure," Mende said.

