South Korea court plans to end impeachment hearings on Feb. 24 - Yonhap
SEOUL South Korea's Constitutional Court plans to wrap up hearings over parliament's impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Feb. 24, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.
KINSHASA About 60 miners died when a shaft in which they were working collapsed in a remote part of northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a UN-backed radio station said on Wednesday.
The miners were 100 meters underground when the accident occurred on Monday in Mambasa territory in Orientale Province, Radio Okapi reported on its website.
Authorities in the Central African nation were not immediately available to comment.
Mining companies AngloGold Ashanti and Randgold operate in the region, which is known to be rich in tin and gold.
Hundreds of thousands of people in eastern Congo make a living in artisanal mines, where safety precautions are almost nonexistent and accidents are common.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Bate Felix and Toni Reinhold)
PARIS France's financial prosecutor announced on Thursday that an investigation into fake work allegations surrounding presidential candidate Francois Fillon would remain open, in a new blow to the ex-prime minister's campaign.
BEIJING A Chinese court on Thursday jailed for life a former senior judge from the country's highest court, after finding him guilty of corruption, state media said.