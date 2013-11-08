PARIS Democratic Republic of Congo will sign a peace deal on Monday with the M23 rebel group after it laid down its arms this week following a string of defeats, Congo's Foreign Minister Raymond Tshibanda told Reuters on Friday.

"It was decided one day after the M23 declaration renouncing the rebellion that the government would give them five days before the signing," Tshibanda said during a visit to Paris. "Those five days end on Monday, so the signing is on Monday."

"This signature is important because it in essence focuses on M23 going into barracks and demobilising, and to resolve other problems," he said in an interview.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)