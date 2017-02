KINSHASA Congolese authorities said they killed three masked gunmen and arrested seven others who attacked a polling station in the southern capital Lubumbashi as voting in a presidential election went ahead on Monday.

"Three people were killed, seven were arrested and five handed themselves over after being surrounded by the army," Moise Katumbi, the governor of the local Katanga province told Reuters by telephone from the city.

(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Writing by Bate Felix)