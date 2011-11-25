Here are some facts about Democratic Republic of Congo as it prepares for presidential and national assembly elections on Monday.

President Joseph Kabila's government is under pressure to convince voters that he has done enough over the last five years of relative peace, with infrastructure across the vast nation still poor, corruption rampant and the business environment described by investors as one of the world's toughest.

* ECONOMY:

- Rich in natural resources, Congo is home to one third of the world's cobalt reserves, as well as large deposits of copper, gold and diamonds among other minerals and precious metals. Mining revenues are a mainstay of Congo's public finances. The sector was hit hard by the 2009 global economic crisis which caused demand for mineral exports, Congo's primary foreign exchange earner, to dry up.

- Economic growth slowed to 2.8 percent in 2009 due to the global financial and economic crisis, but rose to 7 percent in 2010. The growth spike was driven mainly by the extractive industries' performance, boosted by a steady increase in world commodity prices and by infrastructure investments.

- Congo signed a Poverty Reduction and Growth Facility with the IMF in 2009 and received $12 billion in multilateral and bilateral debt relief in 2010.

- Planning Minister Oliver Kamitatu said last month the 2012 budget was based on assumed economic growth of six percent but added the government would seek to achieve one percentage point more to try and dent the figure of 71 percent of the population living in severe poverty.

- The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger and Burundi were at the bottom of the Human Development Report's annual rankings of national achievement of 187 countries in health, education and income, released on November 2 by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

SOME NUMBERS:

GDP - $13.13 billion

Growth - 7.2 percent (2010)

GDP per capita (PPP) - $300

Inflation - 23.1 percent

* COUNTRY DETAILS:

POPULATION: 71.7 million

ETHNICITY: There are more than 200 ethnic groups, including the Luba (18 percent), the Mongo (14 percent) and the Azande (6 percent).

LANGUAGES: The official language is French and the main local languages are Lingala, Swahili, Kikongo and Shiluba.

RELIGION: Roman Catholic 41 to 50 percent, Protestant 32 percent, Muslim 1.2 to 10 percent. Traditional African religions are widespread.

GEOGRAPHY: Area: 2,345,410 sq km or around two-thirds of the size of the European Union.

- Neighbours include Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Congo Republic, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Sources: Reuters/World Bank/CIA (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)