ENTEBBE, Uganda A ceremony to wrap up a peace deal between Congo and defeated M23 rebels was delayed on Monday evening after the two sides disagreed on the wording of the pact, a Ugandan minister said.

The agreement aimed at ending the Democratic Republic of Congo's most serious conflict in a decade was due to be signed in Entebbe at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT).

"The stumbling point is the parties cannot agree on whether they are signing a peace agreement or a declaration. They agree on the content, but not the title. The Congolese government says it came here to sign a declaration," Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem told Reuters.

