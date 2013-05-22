Jim Yong Kim, President of the World Bank Group, answers a reporter's question during an interview with Reuters aside of the 66th World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

KINSHASA The World Bank on Wednesday announced $1 billion in development funding for Africa's Great Lakes region, where renewed fighting this week between the government and rebels in eastern Congo has raised fears once again of an escalation in conflict.

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim unveiled the proposed aid financing for one of Africa's most intractable conflict regions on the first day of a trip with U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon to Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda.

The tour has coincided with clashes between Congo's army and fighters from the M23 rebel group near the eastern city of Goma on the border with Rwanda. At least 19 people have been killed this week.

Kim said in a statement released in Kinshasa the funds would help finance health and education services, hydro-electric projects and cross-border trade in the area.

"We believe this can be a major contributor to a lasting peace in the Great Lakes region," he said. "This funding will help revitalize economic development, create jobs, and improve the lives of people who have suffered for far too long."

This week's fighting was the first since November, when M23 fighters routed Democratic Republic of Congo's army - the FARDC - and briefly seized Goma, despite the presence of thousands of U.N. peacekeepers.

U.N. experts accused Rwanda of sending troops and weapons across the border to support the M23 last year. Rwanda denies the accusation.

Peace talks between M23 and the Congolese government in Kampala, the capital of neighbouring Uganda, have stalled.

M23 is mainly made up of the members of a previous Tutsi-dominated rebel group which integrated into the ranks of the army following a 2009 peace deal.

But they deserted en masse last year and have stepped up training in their strongholds in preparation for the deployment of a U.N. Intervention Brigade with a mandate to neutralise armed groups across the region.

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Writing by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Ed Cropley)